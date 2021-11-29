On Sunday, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an active shooter at a private party at 1111 Skippers Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Their identities have not been released. The injured were transported to a local hospital and were ultimately transferred to trauma centers for treatment.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office via phone (434-348-4200) or the GCSO website ,www.greensvillesova.org You can use the Crime Solvers for the GCSO tip line. All information will remain confidential.
