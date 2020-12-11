RICHMOND — Virginians seeking health coverage still have time to find a plan and enroll through Healthcare.gov during this Open Enrollment period but the December 15 deadline is fast approaching.
Throughout the current Open Enrollment period, more than 108,000 Virginians have
already enrolled in health coverage through the Marketplace, with 90 percent receiving some form of financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums. (Note: The 108,000 figure does not include individuals who will allow their coverage to be auto-renewed.) Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 90,000 Virginians have lost health coverage due to job loss.
“Health coverage through the Marketplace is affordable and can give Virginians peace of mind by knowing their health needs are covered,” said Jill Hanken, director of Enroll Virginia. “There is still time to enroll before December 15 and we encourage people to connect with their local Enroll Virginia navigator for assistance with the enrollment process.”
Enroll Virginia, a nonpartisan, community-based organization, has a statewide team of professionally-certified navigators who provide free and unbiased assistance to consumers who need help applying for and enrolling in coverage, obtaining financial assistance and answering questions related to the Marketplace and other health coverage.
Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff to learn more about their Marketplace options by calling, 888-392-5132 and entering their zip code to be transferred to their community navigator. Consumers can also identify local assisters statewide and make appointments for help on Enroll Virginia’s website: enrollva.org/get-help
