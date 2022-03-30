-

Rotarians Ray Thomas, left, Dixie Daniel, Camilla Clayton-Bright, Cynthia Gregg, Jacqueline Mangrum, Stephanie Stacy – a guest, Robbie Pecht, Della Wood, Cindy Pecht, and Wendy Wright wore blue to bring awareness to colorectal cancer that is “preventable, treatable and beatable.” For more information call (434) 523-8190 or email Teya Whitehead at tjwhitehead@vcu.edu

 Contributed

LAWRENCEVILLE — Teya Whitehead, center, Coordinator for the VCU Massey Cancer Center/Research and Resource Center in Lawrenceville, provided information about colorectal cancer to the Lawrenceville Rotary Club.

The presentation started with six true or false questions: Colorectal cancer can often be prevented. – True; Colorectal cancer isn’t a big problem in the U. S. – False; I only need to get tested for colorectal cancer if something seems wrong. – False; Lifestyles choices, like alcohol use, exercise, and smoking, have an impact on colorectal cancer. – True; Most people should start colorectal screening at age 45. – True; Colonoscopy is the only test used to screen for colorectal cancer in people who have no symptoms of it. – False. How did you score? There are three hot spots in the U. S. with the highest colon cancer death rates and Brunswick County, Virginia is in one of those spots.