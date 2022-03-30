LAWRENCEVILLE — Teya Whitehead, center, Coordinator for the VCU Massey Cancer Center/Research and Resource Center in Lawrenceville, provided information about colorectal cancer to the Lawrenceville Rotary Club.
The presentation started with six true or false questions: Colorectal cancer can often be prevented. – True; Colorectal cancer isn’t a big problem in the U. S. – False; I only need to get tested for colorectal cancer if something seems wrong. – False; Lifestyles choices, like alcohol use, exercise, and smoking, have an impact on colorectal cancer. – True; Most people should start colorectal screening at age 45. – True; Colonoscopy is the only test used to screen for colorectal cancer in people who have no symptoms of it. – False. How did you score? There are three hot spots in the U. S. with the highest colon cancer death rates and Brunswick County, Virginia is in one of those spots.
