Rotarians Ray Thomas, left, Dixie Daniel, Camilla Clayton-Bright, Cynthia Gregg, Jacqueline Mangrum, Stephanie Stacy – a guest, Robbie Pecht, Della Wood, Cindy Pecht, and Wendy Wright wore blue to bring awareness to colorectal cancer that is “preventable, treatable and beatable.” For more information call (434) 523-8190 or email Teya Whitehead at tjwhitehead@vcu.edu