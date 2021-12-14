The below letter was released Monday relating to a situation involving a possible gun-related threat at Surry County Public Schools.
Dear SCPS Families,
In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, I feel it is necessary to provide additional information related to a social media video that showed a student with a weapon and ammunition. The video and rumors of school violence were reported to the Surry County's Sheriff's Office late last night, which resulted in a detailed and lengthy investigation that extended into the early morning hours.
Based on Sheriff's investigation and intervention with the student in the video, it was determined that any potential threat had been nullified. However, we are still following strict district protocols to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus. School disciplinary action along with possible law enforcement action will be taken as appropriate.
Due to the prompt attention to this incident by the Sheriff's Office and school officials, there was no immediate danger to students or staff members. Therefore, I made the decision not to send an Instant Alert call in the early morning hours.
I think we all are attempting to remain hyper-alert in light of recent disturbing trends across the country, and to that end, SCPS will count any absences today due to parents keeping students at home or picking them up from school out of an abundance of caution as "excused."
I appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children. We will continue to make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment while in our schools. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your child's school or my office at (757) 294-5229.
Sincerely,
Serbrenia J. Sims, Ed. D.
Superintendent, Surry County Public Schools
Following the publication of the above letter, the superintendent shared exclusively the following:
"There's really little more to tell beyond what is in the letter to parents. Rumors were out there on Friday. We investigated the rumors, then a video was posted last night on social media, and once posted, the Sheriff's Department was involved due to the nature of the video itself. I can only tell you that the Sheriff's Department was alerted to the video late last night by someone in the community, as the school division is closed on Sunday night. The Sheriff contacted me to let me know that they had already begun an investigation. The video - which I have seen - was silent, and only showed one young person with ammunition and a gun. No threats were voiced during the video nor was anything written on the video. Rumors had been circulating regarding an alleged comment that a student had made, which we had been investigating since Friday, but what took it to another level for us was the video. As it is an ongoing investigation I cannot reveal any further information at this time."
Sims paused, then added, "The main purpose of the School Division is to educate students, and sometimes education gets lost in everything else that surrounds a school division and the community. We are looking forward to when we can return to normalcy and to do what we do in an environment where the students and staff members are safe, and we continue to encourage everyone if you see something, say something. I also would like to say that I am most pleased with the prompt attention to the situation by the Sheriiff's Department in collaboration with the schools, even after hours, as we work together to keep our schools safe."
Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner, when reached on his way back to the office after spending most of the day at the school himself, said, “Once my deputy received the information last night he jumped on it and our investigator immediately responded. The investigation is ongoing, but we have determined that it is an isolated incident, and I can assure you that there is no true or ongoing danger to the school complex or the students or staff from this situation at this time. However as an added precaution we had additional deputies – in marked and unmarked vehicles – on site throughout the day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.