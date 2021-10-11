Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles returned to providing walk-in service at all 75 of its locations across the state. This includes the DMV branch located on Commonwealth Boulevard in Emporia.
Walk-in service will be available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in addition to individual appointments. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, the DMV will offer service by appointment only.
Customers are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings in the building, and lobby chairs will be widely spaced out to encourage social distancing. For customers who have appointments scheduled and instead opt for walk-in service, the Virginia DMV recommends that those customers cancel their appointments ahead of time to open up those slots for others.
Depending on the service, it may not even be necessary to come into the office in person at all. The Virginia DMV advertises that “more than 50” services are available even by mail or through its web portal, DMVonline.com.
“With more than 50 services available online and others by mail, many customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct business without having to come to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, in a press release issued Monday. “But when an in-person visit is needed, customers can now plan ahead for a convenient appointment or walk in on alternating days, allowing Virginians to choose the way they prefer to be served.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.