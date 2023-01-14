Thank you for your continued support and for helping us reach Virginia homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With your assistance, we have aided nearly 5,000 households across the Commonwealth, disbursing more than $65 million in assistance to eligible Virginia homeowners.
We understand the need for mortgage relief remains high. To further increase program accessibility based on the need within Virginia and stakeholder feedback, the VMRP is announcing two policy changes taking effect in the new year.
Beginning today, January 10, 2023, eligible homeowners may now receive up to $50,000 in funds to cure their mortgage or other eligible homeownership-related delinquency. Additionally, the delinquency start date requirement has been adjusted so that homeowners with a delinquency related to a COVID-19 hardship experienced after January 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before January 21, 2020, but which continued after that date), which materially reduced income or increased living expenses, are now eligible for VMRP assistance.
Homeowners who were previously deemed ineligible for VMRP and may now qualify following these policy updates are encouraged to contact 833-OUR-VMRP (833-687-8677) to begin the appeal process over the phone or to schedule an in-person appointment.
First-time applicants can learn more and apply online at VirginiaMortgageRelief.com or by contacting the VMRP Call Center at 833-OUR-VMRP (833-687-8677), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for over the phone assistance or to schedule an in-person appointment at a VMRP Assistance Center.
The Virginia Mortgage Relief Program Team
