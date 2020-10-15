RICHMOND – All 132 public school districts in Virginia will be receiving further Coronavirus Aid, Recover, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. More than $220 million in funds will be divided among the districts using an allocation formula of $175 per student based on fall enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year. Each district will receive a minimum of $100,000.
Greensville County Public Schools will be receiving $219,608 in CARES Act funding, while the City of Emporia will receive an additional $131,723.
“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Northam said. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”
Funding will be used to support COVID-19 preparedness and response measures including testing supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitization equipment and technology for distance learning.
“This pandemic has disproportionately impacted vulnerable Virginians, including our most at-risk students,” said Delegate Roslyn Tyler, who represents both localities. “I am grateful to Gov. Northam for this additional support, which will increase access to education for all families—including those who need it most.”
