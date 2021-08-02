If you joined millions of Americans in recent weeks in throwing away your masks and face coverings, you might want to run to the store for some new ones. On Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that all individuals, even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of “substantial or high transmission.”
The announcement comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has driven cases in Virginia over the 1,000-mark for the first time since April 30, 2021. Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 1,101 new positive cases of the virus.
In a series of tweets Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam implored Virginians to mask up when necessary and more importantly, to get vaccinated.
“All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, as the new CDC guidance recommends,” Northam said. “This is not a requirement, but a recommendation.”
“We know the vaccines work – since January, over 98% of COVID hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians. But we are now seeing a rise in cases due to the Delta variant,” he continued. “Masks are effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but getting vaccinated is the surest way we can bring this pandemic to an end.”
Despite the surge in cases, Virginia celebrated a milestone for vaccinations Thursday – the commonwealth reached 60% of the adult population with at least one dose of their vaccine. Currently 53.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Locally, vaccination rates continue to be cause for concern. In Greensville County, only 34.6% of the population is fully vaccinated. In the City of Emporia, on 35.9% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Fortunately, both localities have not been heavily affected by the spread of the Delta variant thus far. Both localities reported only one case, respectively, since July 23.
