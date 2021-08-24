Join the Greensville/Emporia Master Gardeners to learn the basics of container gardening. You’ll learn how to select appropriate containers and soil mixes, how to best water and fertilize your plants. Information on seasonal ornamental plant selection, caring for containerized plants, growing vegetables and herbs and much more will be discussed!
You will also get to make your own fall themed container garden to include a variety of seasonal plants like mums, pansies and more.The cost of this program is $15.00 per person and includes instructional information and materials! Pre-registration and payment is required by September 13, 2021. Call the Greensville/Emporia extension office, 434-348-4223,or email srutherford@vt.edufor more information or to register.Space is limited so register early! Attendance
will be limited to maintain distance between articipants.
State and local mask guidelines will be followed during this event.
If gathering restrictions are tightened, the format of this program will be altered.
Registered participants will be notified of program changes.
Please bring adequate water for drinking and any dietary items you might require. We are not able to provide these items at this time.If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the Greensville-Emporia Office at (434) 348-4223 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations at least5 days prior to the event. *TDD number is (800 828 1120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.