Christmas is just around the corner, and the Independent-Messenger is once again looking forward to our annual tradition of publishing “Letters to Santa” before the Christmas holiday this season.
We would like to thank all of the families and school teachers for helping us with this endeavor in the past. We are again asking for your help this year. We ask the letters be short and precise so we can get them all in our Wednesday, Dec. 16 publication.
Due to a limited staff, we require the letters be sent to the Independent-Messenger electronically at editor@imnewspaper.com. Receiving letters electronically through email assures we will be able to get them by the deadline and published in the newspaper. The deadline for sending Santa Letters to the Independent-Messenger is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
