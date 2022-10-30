If for whatever reason traditional trick or treating is not in the cards for you this Halloween, there is an alternative for your family to enjoy.
On Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Emporia Police Department is holding “Blue Halloween”, inviting the community to drive by the police headquarters — located at 310 Budd St. — to pick up their Halloween treats.
For the duration of the event, the entirety of Budd St. will be closed off to non-Blue Halloween traffic. All vehicles will enter from Valley St. and exit through Baker St.
Trick-or-treaters will remain in their vehicles as they receive their treats.
The flow of traffic may be affected by ongoing road construction in the area around the Police Department building which has occurred for weeks. However, according to Emporia Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw, the department will control the flow of traffic with lit signs directing cars toward the entrance and exit points.
For more information, contact Lt. Troy Hawkins at (434) 634-7320.
Citywide Trunk-Or-Treat
Blue Halloween isn’t the only organized trick-or-treat set up for Monday. There is also a city-wide “Trunk or Treat” from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in the parking lot of TopHand Foundation at 206 West Atlantic St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.