If you have passed by the Emporia Municipal Building in recent days, you’ve probably seen the electronic sign urging passers-by to refrain from littering. Emporia Spring Cleanup kicks off Monday and runs through May 14.
The Spring Cleanup effort actually ignites on Saturday, May 1, with the City of Emporia Community Cleanup Day. The Public Works Department is spearheading the 1-day community cleanup. Volunteers are asked to meet at 7 a.m. in the Roses parking lot in the Emporia Shopping Center. From there, the effort moves to the streets, vacant lots, and other areas to pick up trash and debris. Supplies will be provided for participants.
City leaders urge citizens to keep yard waste, such as grass clippings and other yard debris, separate from other trash.
Emporia Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason presented the Public Works Department plan of the city’s annual Spring Cleanup Day plan to the Emporia City Council. It quickly evolved into a discussion of mounting trash throughout the city.
“Everywhere you go, there is a trash can,” City Manager William Johnson said. “For me, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for anyone to take a mask off (and throw it down) by the CVS, Food Lion, Rosie’s, or Main St. There are trash cans everywhere in the city. If everyone were to manage themselves, police themselves, we’d get a lot more done.”
The Emporia Public Works Department cleanup effort is an annual event to make Emporia a cleaner and better place to live.
