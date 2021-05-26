The Greensville County Government building will reopen to citizens as scheduled on June 1 during normal operating hours – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- following a 3-0 vote from the County Board of Supervisors. One member abstained from voting.
The decision was made in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) announcement Friday that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks in most public and private settings, unless mandated by an entity or business. Gov. Ralph Northam lifted Virginia’s mask mandate Friday following the CDC’s recommendation.
Supervisors voted to lift all mask mandates for fully vaccinated staff and visitors of the County government building, with the exception of public transit drivers and users. Those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
The County, in accordance with guidance from the CDC and Northam, will operate on an honor system for those who do not wear masks in the building. Visitors will not be forced to carry their vaccine cards or provide proof of vaccination.
Effective Friday, May 28, all social distancing and capacity restrictions will be lifted. On that day, the County’s Infectious Disease, COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (IDPR) adopted on Sept. 3 will end as well.
