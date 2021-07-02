Fort Monroe, VA. - As part of the ongoing effort to increase safety and traffic fatalities on Virginia's highways during the coming holiday weekend, Virginia State Police is encouraging motorists to think ahead for their celebratory travel plans.
Motorists heading to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are encouraged to arrive early in the day to minimize traffic congestion. After 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th, vehicles traveling on Interstate 264 will be redirected onto the westbound lanes at Parks Avenue. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and westbound exit at First Colonial Road will be closed to motorists traveling to the oceanfront.
Along with the celebration on the oceanfront, a July Fourth fireworks show will be held at Mount Trashmore. Motorists are reminded NOT to stop on the interstate to watch fireworks. It is not only illegal to improperly stop on the interstate but it is also hazardous. Interstate 264 will have increased patrol units during these time frames and will be assisting the Virginia Beach Police Department during the celebrations with traffic control.
With increased holiday patrols, Virginia State Police also remind drivers of Virginia's "Move Over" law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the roadway. If unable to move over, then drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. This law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.