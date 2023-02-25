-

The sign for Behavioral Health Services of Virginia. HB 1389 would have required a minor's parent or guardian to be notified about prescribed medicine for treatment of mental illness or emotional disturbance.

 Cassandra Loper/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. — A delegate and children's advocates disagreed whether a bill to require parental notification when any medication was prescribed to a minor for treatment of mental illness would cause harm, or if it was even necessary.

Del. Timothy Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, introduced House Bill 1389, which initially stated that the minor’s parent or guardian would approve the use of controlled substances to treat a minor with mental illness.