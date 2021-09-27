-

Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey signs a proclamation on behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

 Contributed

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually. Emporia Mayor Carolyn S. Carey signed a proclamation for the Daughters of the American Revolution proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.

The Greensville County Courthouse bell rang with bells across America at 4 p.m. to commemorate the 234rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.