Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually. Emporia Mayor Carolyn S. Carey signed a proclamation for the Daughters of the American Revolution proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.
The Greensville County Courthouse bell rang with bells across America at 4 p.m. to commemorate the 234rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.