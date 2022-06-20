It’s difficult to go anywhere in Emporia-Greensville and not be reminded of Richard “Rick” Franklin. The long-time community icon died at 72 Wednesday at MCV Hospital after a brief illness.
“He was a terrific person, and he did a lot of good to help the community,” Bobby Wrenn said. “It was my pleasure to call him friend.”
Franklin graduated from Greensville County High School in 1969. He went on to work at WEVA Radio as an on-air personality and news reporter for the station. Franklin also worked in the press box as an announcer for Greenville County High School football. For three decades, he worked as a 4th District Congressional aid, first for Democrat Norman Sisisky and then Republican Randy Forbes.
The impact of Franklin’s influence locally is telling. He served a long tenure as the president of the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association. During his time heading the EGRA, he played a vital role in creating the EGRA Meherrin River Park Complex, home to the Dixie Youth baseball and softball programs in the community. The EGRA expanded its athletic opportunities with football and soccer during Franklin’s reign as president.
Franklin’s community service went further than supporting youth with the EGRA programs. He was an Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce member in his younger years. He also played a role in bringing the Family YMCA to the community as a member of the board of directors.
As executive director of the Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport Commission, Franklin was directly responsible for many of the upgrades at the site. For the past 10 years, Franklin has been a pastor at the Monumental United Methodist Church.
Franklin leaves behind a wife, Suzanne, to who he was married for 51 years. He also leaves behind two children, Brad and Chrystie.
Emporia-Greensville is mourning the loss of Franklin, a long-time pillar in the community.
