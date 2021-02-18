During this latest winter storm to impact the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles since midnight (Feb. 18) through 11 a.m. (Feb. 18). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 18), state police are currently responding to 41 traffic crashes and 18 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 65 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles & 35 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 16 Disabled Vehicles & 34 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 17 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 16 Disabled Vehicles & 35 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
