New details have come to light on two fires that struck the Sadler solar farm located on Dry Bread Road in Emporia on March 3 and 29. This information comes from an internal review conducted by Dominion Energy, the plant’s operator.
The Independent-Messenger obtained this information through an anonymous source who obtained these details through a Freedom of Information Act request.
According to the report, the trouble started at 3:33 p.m. on March 3, when technicians at the plant noticed a small brush fire at array 21. Within minutes, the Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and established a perimeter to prevent the spread of the blaze. Within two hours, the fire department had the fire extinguished.
In the days following the incident, it was determined that a failed connector was most likely the cause of the fire. Array 21 was brought back online on March 10.
Less than a month later, on March 29 at 2:53 p.m., an inverter suffered an internal fire during “re-energization”.
Once again, the fire department arrived within minutes to prevent the blaze from spreading to the rest of the facility. By 5 p.m., the situation was under control and all firefighters left the scene.
Fortunately, no injuries occurred among either firefighters or staff at the solar plant at either fire.
It remains unclear whether the two incidents had any connection or they were coincidental.
In the review, Dominion details plans to replace the damaged inverter and restore the site to full production once the full investigation is completed.
Some of the components were manufactured by Shoals, a designer of solar power assembly equipment.
However, it is unclear if they or someone else manufactured the inverter which is at the center of at least one of the fires.
The Sadler solar facility has been fully operational since July 2021. The 1,188-acre plant generates 100 megawatts of energy through approximately 319,500 photovoltaic solar panels.
