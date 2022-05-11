When your home or business loses power, electric utility lineworkers are on the job day or night, in freezing cold or blistering heat, working skillfully and efficiently to turn the lights back on.
Now you and your family can see exactly how those hardy souls do it. After a two-year hiatus, more than 150 lineworkers and judges will be part of the Gaff-n-Go Lineworker Rodeo, held May 13-14 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell, north of Richmond near King’s Dominion.
This family-friendly event is free, open to the public and a photo opportunity dream come true as high-wire heroes from a multi-state area display their skills in an atmosphere of safety and competition.
“Working 40 feet above the ground on a course of utility poles, these professionals will be judged on whether a variety of tasks are performed according to safe and efficient work practices, as well as the time it takes them to complete each,” said Brian Mosier, president and CEO of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives, which hosts this event.
Top performers from co-ops and other utilities will go to the International Lineman’s Rodeo, the Super Bowl of lineworker events, which will be held in October in Kansas City, Mo.
Friday’s competition starts at 11:15 a.m. with the Equipment Operators’ rodeo, which will test each team’s ability to maneuver the bucket trucks and digger derricks used to help maintain electric distribution systems.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the rodeo will feature competitions among individual apprentices and three-man journeyman teams.
Parking and admission are free with a food vendor on site. Visitors also will have a chance to be judges in the annual Cooperative Living magazine Youth Art Contest. Drawings of why lineworkers are our heroes will be displayed in the event pavilion, and viewers can vote for their favorite.
Visitors can download an easy-to-use Gaff-n-Go app onsite. The app will enable them to interact with other users, share information, review pictures, and locate events and activities.
