WASHINGTON– Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the Community Project Funding (CPF) requests that he submitted to the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Appropriations process for local priorities in the Hampton Roads region.“The Hampton Roads region is an important economic and cultural hub for the Commonwealth. These crucial local priorities will help modernize existing infrastructure and protect important historical sites in the region,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “I was proud to submit these local projects for funding consideration in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations process and look forward to watching the initiatives advance.”
Rep. McEachin submitted the following Hampton Roads projects and priorities for funding consideration:
• City of Chesapeake’s Historic Village at the Dismal Swamp to move the Cornland School to a location where it could be restored and maintained. This will ensure many of the unique communities in Chesapeake are able to share their stories and the evolution of the Dismal Swamp within the Historic Village.
• Surry County’s Water System Upgrades to replace the current well system and connect it to a public water source, which will increase capacity, lengthen the lifespan of the system, and foster economic development.
“The City of Chesapeake, its residents and activists have worked hard to bring awareness, care and adequate funding for the Historical Village at the Dismal Swamp. I would like to especially thank Council Member Ella Ward for her many years of dedication to this project which was born from a desire to bring history to life in Chesapeake and ensure future generations can observe and learn from the city’s history,” said Mayor Rick West, City of Chesapeake. “Although Chesapeake is a relatively new city in comparison to those throughout Hampton Roads, we have a tremendously rich history that deserves to be showcased and its ancestors’ stories told. Many unique communities have lived in Chesapeake over the years and it is my hope, the City’s hope, to be able to share their stories and the evolution of the Dismal Swamp within the Historic Village. It is extremely exciting to work alongside Congressman McEachin to get the needed funding to make this dream for many a reality.”“Funding for this project would significantly enhance the economic vitality of our small rural community. The proposed water system upgrades would provide the necessary infrastructure improvements needed to continue the operation of the school water system and would also establish a connection to the Town of Dendron water system, which would offer increased water capacity and foster economic development,” said David A. Harrison, Deputy County Administrator for Surry County. “We are very pleased that this project is being submitted for consideration and appreciate the support received from Congressman McEachin and his staff.”Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each Representative may request funding for up to ten projects in their community for FY22. Projects are restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities are permitted to receive funding.
