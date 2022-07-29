The first three American Red Cross blood drives of 2022 in Emporia went off without a hitch. The same could not be said of the fourth one, held Wednesday afternoon in the gymnasium of the Greensville-Emporia Family YMCA.
Unfortunately, the Red Cross were forced to call off the event less than halfway through its scheduled six hours due to a non-functioning air conditioning system. With outside temperatures rising into the low 90s and nothing but a table fan to provide any cooling to the gym, organizers had no choice.
“We noticed it at 10 o’clock this morning and it’s just gotten worse and worse as time went on,” said event coordinator Donnie Clements.
Even though some donors had appointments to give blood as late as 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Red Cross volunteers were forced to pack up their supplies and leave by 2:45 p.m. Those who were forced to miss their appointments were offered boxes of Girl Scout cookies as compensation for their time.
The rising heat inside the gymnasium wasn’t just a minor inconvenience — it was a serious problem in the context of a blood drive. The American Red Cross recommends that indoor blood drives maintain a room temperature of 68-70 degrees (F), both for the safety of the donors and to keep the donated blood intact.
“It has to be 68 degrees in order to have a blood drive, and it’s no way close to 68.” said Clements.
As a result of the air conditioning mishap, the Red Cross were only able to collect 20-21 units of blood — less than half of the 60-65 pints they collected at their last blood drive in May.
According to Family YMCA controller Sheila Reavis, the air conditioning in the gymnasium has been faulty for roughly two weeks and they are currently waiting on a replacement part. On a less serious note, the satellite which broadcasts music to the building has also malfunctioned and is in line for repairs.
The next Red Cross blood drive in Emporia is scheduled for Sept. 14.
