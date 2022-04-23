RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares announced he will work with the General Assembly next session to enact legislation promoting transparency and accountability in the Judicial Inquiry and Review Council (JIRC).
“The Judicial Inquiry and Review Council’s reasoning for suspending or dismissing judges is currently confidential, by law. The public has a right to know why JIRC decides to dismiss or suspend Judges, since they are appointed to positions of enormous public trust,” said Miyares. “I look forward to working with the members of the General Assembly to craft legislation that would bring more transparency into this process.”
