During her 16-year-run in the Virginia House of Delegates, Roslyn Tyler touched many lives. On Monday afternoon, the non-profit Virginia Rural Center honored her with a special award for her work as chairperson for the organization for the previous year.
Tyler was elected chairperson for the Center for Rural Virginia in October 2020, succeeding state Senator Frank Ruff. She served one year in the position, helping to further the organization’s goal of enriching the lives of rural Virginians.
Most notably, this past November, she served as a speaker at the 2021 Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity, alongside then-Governor Ralph Northam and Lt. Governor-Elect Winsome Sears.
“What we did, we looked out for different initiatives for Southside Virginia…like broadband, economic development, rural housing, job creation, and that’s our mission,” said Tyler.
The Virginia Rural Center is made up of two halves — the Center for Rural Virginia and the Council for Rural Virginia. The Center for Rural Virginia is a non-profit organization established by the Virginia General Assembly in 2004. Its stated purpose is to work with policymakers and stakeholders to advance economic development and create prosperity for the rural areas of the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.