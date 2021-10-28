The Emporia City Council approved a resolution seeking assistance in getting the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center ready to house industry. MAMaC is a regionally supported 1,600-feet site designated for industry.
Councilman Jim Saunders said government officials indicated they would give the assistance needed to get the ball rolling more than 10 years ago. Fellow council member Dale Temple said two large clients were lost due to the lack of natural gas at the site.
“When Senator (Mark) Warner was here, he said he was going to get a committee and work on this,” Temple said. “Nothing has been done. I think with (Representative) Mr. McEachin. It’s the same thing. They keep saying they are going to help us, but they don’t seem to follow through. It’s just the same old scenario. (They) get to Petersburg and forget about Southside Virginia. It’s like we don’t exist.”
City Manager William Johnson said Columbia Gas seeks a 24-month timeline for designing and constructing gas lines at the site. Unfortunately for MAMaC, most clients want natural gas availability within a 12-18-month timeframe.
City Economic Development Manager Beverly Hawthorne said a window of opportunity could be on the horizon. Within the last two years, Dominion Energy was handed the ability to go out and invest money in future projects.
“The same ability to go out and invest money has not been given to the gas companies — yet,” she said. “It’s a good time to push the issue with elected officials.”
The State Corporation Commission determines the gas company serving the area. Hawthorne said there are other active gas companies just as close in the distance to MAMaC.
Johnson and the City will send the resolution and supporting documentation to RIPA, the State Corporation Commission, and elected officials.
In other action:
The Council appointed Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards to the Southside Community Criminal Justice Board. Edwards replaces Dr. Kim Evans, who retired as superintendent on June 30.
