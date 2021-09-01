On Aug. 24 around 4:25 p.m., an individual entered a business in the 7200 block of County Drive, entered the bathroom, exited wearing a different shirt and hair wrapped, then placed merchandise in her pockets, and left the store without paying.
When the suspect attempted to back out of the parking spot, the suspect struck another vehicle in the lot and then fled at a high rate of speed east on County Drive towards Sussex County.
The suspect is described as a heavy set black female with braided hair past shoulder length, wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, and a white face mask. The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a Honda Accord, late 1990’s-2000’s model, silver or white in color with tinted windows, and an unknown license plate.
Any information that would assist in identifying this suspect can be reported to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.