Daleville, Virginia – The Virginia Cattlemen’s Association (VCA) announces its support for the Cattle Market Transparency Act that was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR). Companion legislation is expected to be introduced in the House of Representatives soon by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO). VCA President Jay Calhoun said, “The Virginia Cattlemen’s Association supports this legislation for a number of reasons. We are predominantly a cow/calf state and believe added transparency is needed to ensure our producers are being fairly compensated for all the time and effort that goes into raising quality cattle. We believe the accountability this legislation could provide is critical to maintaining the integrity of cattle marketing and the viability of independent cow/calf producers.” If enacted in current form, the legislation would:-Require the Secretary of Agriculture, in consultation with the Chief Economist, to establish regionally sufficient levels of negotiated cash trade and to consider stakeholder input through a public comment period.-Instruct the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create and maintain a library of marketing contracts between packers and producers.-Mandate that a packer report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the next 14 days.-Bolster the public availability of data collected through the Livestock Mandatory Price Reporting Act while reassuring confidentiality of individuals and proprietary business information.-Require a cost benefit analysis after 3 years. Calhoun said, “We recognize that the introduction of this legislation is a starting point for debate and that amendments will likely be considered through the process of becoming law. We believe it is critical to fully examine USDA’s role and to make sure that the regional mandatory framework is a workable and equitable solution. While the legislation may not be perfect for all in current form, we believe it is an appropriate legislative starting point.” The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) adopted a voluntary approach to tackle the issue of market transparency during last year’s summer business meeting and has welcomed discussion on the bill as the voluntary process continues to play out. Calhoun clarified VCA’s commitment to NCBA, “To be clear, we are a proud affiliate of NCBA. We appreciate NCBA’s willingness to engage on this issue and the great work they do on behalf of the cattle industry. We look forward to working through NCBA to ensure that cattle markets are fair and that the cow/calf producer’s success is based on the quality of herd management rather than the uncertainty of a volatile market.”In Virginia, the production of beef cattle is the Commonwealth’s second leading agricultural enterprise in terms of farm gate receipts and support of cattle is the state’s largest use of private land in agricultural production.
Virginia Cattlemen’s Association Announces Support for Cattle Market Transparency Act
