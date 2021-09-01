NORFOLK — The attorney for Ebony Moss, 24, of Emporia, wants possession of all of the Norfolk Police body camera footage from an early morning July 5 stop.
Moss was stopped at approximately 1:15 a.m. and charged with reckless driving and obstruction of justice. One of the three passengers recorded the incident. During a Tuesday press conference, Moss' attorney Amina Matheny-Willard narrated the video. She described the video as showing Norfolk police officer Vincent Tocco opening the car door and striking Moss in the face. The attorney displayed photos of Moss depicting bruises and a swollen lip.
Civil rights advocate Brandon Randleman said the body camera footage needs to be released to them and the public.
"As you can see, there were six or seven cops out there, so there has to be a lot of footage out there."
Moss was arrested and charged with reckless driving and obstruction of justice. Tocco is currently on paid suspension. Moss wants the officer to be put on suspension without pay.
"It messed me up," she said. "I know it messed me up because I started thinking myself and believing did I deserve it?"
The Norfolk Police Department Office of Professional Standards released a statement saying the officers' actions are under a thorough investigation per departmental policies and procedures.
