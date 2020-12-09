FREEMAN — Once again Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music.
They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting at 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. They will begin taking the lights down on Saturday, Jan. 2.
The response to the decorations last year was incredible and people were so appreciative of their hard work. The expressions of appreciation were greatly appreciated. Some improvements were added this year to better accommodate the number of people. A road was added so that buses can enter. The parking lot was expanded and improved. A new path was created going deeper into the woods and the entire pathway through the display is much smoother, making walking easier.
You might wonder why Susan and Bobby would put in so much work and time to recreate the display.
“We do this because we love to see the kids when they see the lights. Their eyes get huge and it is great to see their smiles. I also like it when a white haired gentleman says, ‘You did good, son.’ Seeing people enjoy the decorations makes it all worthwhile,” Bobby said.
This year Bobby said he used a 30-foot pole to hang the lights in the trees. Putting the lights up begins the day after Halloween when those lights come down. Yes there was a Halloween display too! Preparation for 2020 began just after Christmas last year.
Bobby and Susan wanted to express their appreciation to Greg Huff with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and his team for their help. A 200-amp system was installed and new electrical lines were added to better serve the display this year and offer room to grow.
“Greg and his team were just great and we wanted to say thank you,” Bobby said.
Last year the greenhouse was set up to serve hot chocolate and other goodies but because of the pandemic restrictions that is not possible this year. Susan said last year Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were very busy and one night they served 10 gallons of hot chocolate.
Bobby said he and Susan remember where each figure came from and most have a story to tell. Bobby said a man stopped by and said he was cleaning out and wanted to know if we could use a dinosaur so a dinosaur was added to the Smith Christmas family.
Music plays throughout the display adding a wonderful holiday touch to the beautiful lights. One of the new attractions this year is a display featuring “seven swans a swimming” from the 12 Days of Christmas and that is Susan’s favorite. Bobby was reluctant to choose a favorite display.
Follow the display on Facebook – Bobby Smith. Bobby’s phone number is (804) 894-1381.
