RICHMOND— It was during busy harvest season when John Doe became increasingly agitated over a seemingly inconsequential personal matter. Negative feelings he’d buried years in the past were triggered unknowingly and came barreling back with frightening intensity.
Jane Doe suddenly didn’t recognize the man she married when that emotional crisis blindsided their Central Virginia farm family in 2020.
While dealing with farm stress was nothing new, John’s outburst, followed by an inconsolable emotional state, was completely out of character.
“It was a slow-motion trainwreck,” John recalled. “I knew my thoughts were irrational, but it didn’t matter. The train left the station and there was no stopping it until it derailed.”
Though their names have been changed, elements of their experience are similar to those of other farmers struggling to maintain their mental health while contending with farm stress and family crises.
John called a friend and disclosed his struggle.
“The next day he was at my house and rode the combine with me all day,” he recalled. “It was very reassuring that I wasn’t in this alone.”
Jane reached out to other friends, who helped John find a therapist willing to take new patients. He began telehealth appointments.
With defined goals, new coping tools and fresh perspective, John’s mindset improved.
While farmers in multi-generational operations may have advantages like land and capital, John said they also can face more pressure to succeed.
“But I’d like to think we’re more open and accepting to talking about these issues than previous generations,” he said.
A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities, though still a factor.
Last summer, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the AgriStress Helpline in Virginia to provide farmers with mental health support in or near their communities.
John’s message to the agricultural community—be vulnerable with each other.
“They’re probably fighting something themselves,” he concluded. “And it might start an important conversation.”
The AgriStress Helpline has interpretation services for 160 languages. Farmers can call or text 833-897-2474 at any time to speak directly with a healthcare professional. Crisis specialists have access to a Virginia-specific curated database of agricultural and health resources. Visit agrisafe.org/agristress-helpline to learn more.
