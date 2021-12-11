WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlighting the funding states, tribes, and territories will receive in 2022 for water infrastructure upgrades through the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden Administration estimates the Commonwealth will receive $126,383,000 in funding through the EPA’s State Revolving Fund (SRF) programs to upgrade Virginia’s aging water infrastructure, combat PFAS contamination, and help replace lead-ridden pipes.
“I am thrilled to announce that Virginia will receive more than $125 million dollars in 2022. This funding will be integral to our continued efforts to repair and rehabilitate our crumbling water infrastructure systems,” said McEachin. “Too many Virginians struggle to access clean, safe drinking water, and it is past time that we modernize our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are continuing this process to ensure that all Americans, regardless of zip code, have access to potable water. I commend Administrator Regan for his commitment to prioritizing historically underserved and marginalized communities and share in his belief that we must seize this moment to remedy longstanding environmental and economic injustice.”
Aviation Training Grant
McEachin announced a grant award of $474,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Virginia Space Grant Consortium to create a precollege pipeline for potential aircraft pilots.
The project will provide students with both a free online course through the Virginia Community College system and a free 12-day immersive residential experience with ground and real flight instruction. The project will also provide professional development for teachers to instruct relevant courses.
“This funding is quite significant and timely as the airline industry and the demand for trained pilots continues to grow,” said McEachin. “Community colleges, four-year universities, and flight schools around the state will benefit from this funding. With these outstanding programs and the many collaborators, this will provide great opportunities for Virginia students interested in aviation. Moreover, this program will help train students in the Commonwealth to be prepared for good-paying and valuable jobs.”
