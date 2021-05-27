PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The first FAME chapter in the state of Virginia has been formed thanks to a collaboration of manufacturers in the south central region of the state. The VA FAME - Central Virginia chapter will be facilitated by the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Richard Bland College of William & Mary.
Students enrolled in the two-year work/study program are paid while working part-time and earning a transferable associate degree. The program provides training as an advanced manufacturing maintenance technician and nearly 90% of graduates proceed to full-time employment with their sponsoring employer upon graduation.
FAME, the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, serves over 400 companies and 34 chapters nationally. It is managed and supported by the Manufacturing Institute.
A release stated that “Candidates for the Central Virginia FAME program should be career-oriented, academically prepared students seeking rewarding work who thrive within highly regimented, hands-on programs and are aiming to advance quickly in their career with manufacturers like Amsted Rail, AMPAC, Blueprint Automation, Civica, Coesia, EPT Connectors, Niagara Bottling, Phlow, and Sabra Dipping.”
Industry partners are leading the Central Virginia FAME Chapter with AMPAC’s Frank Mueller as chapter chair and Stephanie Rubeo from Sabra Dipping as Vice-Chair.
GO Virginia will provide $613,000 over two years in addition to each company’s compensation to trainees. Prince George Country has already contributed $100,000 to Central Virginia FAME.
“No issue is more important to the economic diversification, growth and competitiveness of Virginia than the quality of its workforce. In short, talent, its recruitment, retention, and development are the central concern of employers in every region of Virginia.” said CEO of GROW Capital Jobs Foundation Wilson Flohr in a release. “It’s essential that the region incorporate and offer training programs to meet current and prospective business needs as well as attract and retain needed talent to attract business to our state. FAME will address critical needs in this effort.”
GO Virginia awarded CCAM a study grant which led them to determine the region needed an industry-led approach within a stackable education model with paid trainees. Last year, CCAM finished a GO Virginia funded pilot in mechatronics/automation - the equipment of which will be used for Central VA FAME.
A release pointed out that the strong regional industry demand along with RBC’s academic capabilities to offer transferable degrees to Virginia’s bachelor programs – such as Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University & Old Dominion University - shows that academia and government can help nourish Central Virginia’s manufacturing sector.
A VA FAME advisory board is currently being created to ensure the chapter is partnering with existing education and industry programs on both the state and local levels.
