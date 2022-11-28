VIRGINIA BEACH — The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 12 cents in the past week. It is the steepest weekly decline since early August—nearly four months ago. Meanwhile, the cost of oil edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns elsewhere around the globe. Because of these factors, the national average for a gallon of gas fell to $3.54.
“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 8.74 million to 8.33 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by more than 3 million bbl to 211 million bbl. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower. As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely see pump prices keep falling.
Today’s national average of $3.54 is 22 cents less than a month ago and 15 cents more than a year ago.
The gas price average for the Commonwealth decreased landing at $3.35. This is seven cents lower than a week ago and 14 cents lower than a month ago. In Hampton Roads, prices decreased 10 cents to $3.27, which is 18 cents lower than last month and eight cents higher than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.66 to settle at $76.28. Crude prices dropped last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks had declined substantially by 3.7 million bbl. Instead, prices declined because the market is concerned that oil demand could decrease due to growing economic concerns. For this week, persistent concerns that economic growth might stall, or reverse course could push prices lower. However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are meeting on December 4. In October, OPEC+ decided to cut its collective crude oil output by 2 million b/d through 2023. If OPEC+ decides to revise its production reduction agreement to more than 2 million b/d, prices could spike.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.