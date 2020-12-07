Emporia Emergency Services and Risk Management Coordinator Mike Rae is concerned about the recent spike of positive COVID-19 cases in the city.
“There’s been almost 30 additional COVID positives since the 20th of last month,” he said. “That is by far the largest increase we have seen in the city since COVID began.”
Rae said as of Nov. 20; there have been 309 COVID-19 positive cases in Emporia — approximately 6.03% of the municipality’s population. The Crater Health District has a 3.53% COVID-19 positive rate.
Emporia Finance Director Custis Finney, Jr said the city received $932,836 in CARES ACT funding. A significant portion of the budget was spent on business grants, personal protection equipment, and telework. Testing, tracing, and testing facilities are vital components for the $425,956.26 remaining balance of available funds.
Rae said Emporia’s leadership is fully engaged on multiple fronts to battle COVID-19. Groundbreaking for a COVID-19 testing and vaccination facility should happen soon.
As for the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases, Rae believes the many different Virginia Department of Health isolation requirements confuses citizens.
“If you can’t get the answer you need from the health department or find it on the website, give me a phone call,” he said. “If I can’t give you the answer, then I’ll go get the answer for you. We’ve got to do better on everybody following the requirements. I think that is one of the reasons we’ve seen the spike recently.”
Rae said Emporia and Greensville County would continue partnering with the Crater Health District to bring COVID-19 testing to the community. The previous COVID-19 testing event at the Golden Leaf Commons two weeks ago was deemed successful following an earlier scheduled testing event that was canceled due to a lack of participation. Rae said future events will be at the Golden Leaf Commons if they continue to have strong participation numbers.
