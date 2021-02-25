A citizen’s comment during the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 16 raised concerns over the amount of trash collecting on the roadsides near the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt.
The citizen, Bruce Acree of Jarratt, said the surplus of loose trash can be attributed to Boar’s Head employees who Acree claims to have seen carelessly throwing waste and trash out of their vehicles after their lunch breaks. Acree said the worst of the mess is near his home on Wyatt’s Mill Road.
“It’s just getting unreal,” Acree said. “We really need to do something about it. It looks like a landfill in our area.”
Take a quick drive down South Allen and Wyatt’s Mill Roads and you can see just how bad the situation has become. Dozens of full, orange trash bags lie in the ditches, surrounded by countless Styrofoam food containers and empty plastic cups.
Board member Tony Conwell represents the district containing the Boar’s Head facility. He said he has personally spoken to Boar’s Head management in attempts to resolve the issue, but no progress has been made. Conwell said he also spoken to the Virginia Department of Transportation about the buildup of trash. He also said that crews of inmates from Southside Regional Jail have conducted numerous trash pickups in the area, but trash continues to reappear.
“It is getting out of hand,” Conwell said. “It’s not just food wrappers and bottles, but it’s bags of trash.”
Board Vice Chairman Belinda Astrop noted that this is not just an issue plaguing the Jarratt community. She said she has made several calls herself regarding trash in her district. Litter has been found across Greensville County in recent years, and Astrop says it’s time the issue is addressed, saying it’s “ridiculous.”
“It’s embarrassing,” Acree added. “People are visiting the county… you know, it’s just embarrassing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.