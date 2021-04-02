COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Braxton Lee, 11, began his 100-mile race only six weeks ago as he embarked on a mission to raise $6,000 for a new K-9 officer for the Colonial Heights Police Department (CHPD). On Thursday, he ran from Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care to the CHPD station, capping off his 100-mile race and delivering the donations he has collected.
His 100-mile journey began with the Colonial Half Marathon in Williamsburg, VA on February 20 and included a few laps around Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care, where residents, staff, and a group of CHPD Officers gathered to cheer him on.
Braxton began his fundraising efforts for similar causes when he was six years old by running nine 5Ks to honor fallen trooper Chad Dermyer. To date, he has raised over $10,000 for fallen officers’ families across several fundraisers.
Lee committed to running 100 miles to help encourage others to contribute to the CHPD’s K-9 officer fund. “I just thought that maybe if people see me running 100 miles, they will see how important it is and be willing to help too by making a donation,” said Lee. So far, he has raised just over $3,000 for the new K-9 officer, more than half of his goal of $6,000. Lee began his final two and a half miles on Thursday at Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care. Lee began his final two and a half miles on Thursday at Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care. A police escort joined him as he ran up E. Ellerslie Ave to Route 1/Boulevard before crossing the finish line at the CHPD station. There was a small celebration when Lee crosses the finish line at the CHPD station.
Donations are still being collected at the CHPD station at 100 A Highland Ave. and Dunlop House Assisted Living & Memory Care at 235 Dunlop Farms Blvd. Checks should be made payable to the Colonial Heights Police Department (memo: K-9 Officer). Visit dunlophouse.com/run to donate by credit card and to keep up with Braxton’s progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.