Maurice Taylor, Jr., 20, of Portsmouth has been arrested and charged with the murder of Devon Clayton, 22, of Dinwiddie. The shooting took place at a bonfire party on New Year’s Eve in the 8600 block of Ellis Rd in Prince George County; resulting in the death of two young men.
Taylor was taken into custody on January and charged with second degree murder, obstruction of justice threatening to kill/injure and brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and the use of a firearm in commission of felony.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County was pronounced dead on the scene, Clanton was taken to VCU medical where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call detective Wayne Newsome at 804-863-1863 or email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
