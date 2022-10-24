VIRGINIA BEACH — The national average pump price fell nine cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has dropped daily since October 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
"Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices," said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. "This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets."
According to recent data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.28 million b/d to 8.68 million b/d last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased marginally from 209.5 million bbl to 209.4 million bbl. Although gasoline demand is up slightly, it remains nearly 1 million bbl lower than this date last year. If demand remains low and oil prices don't spike, pump prices will likely keep falling.
Today's national average of $3.79 is nine cents higher than a month ago and 41 cents more than a year ago.
Local Stats
Prices across the Commonwealth decreased landing at $3.52. This is five cents lower than a week ago and $0.16 higher than a month ago. In Hampton Roads, prices decreased six cents to $3.50, which is $0.23 higher than last month and $0.23 higher than a year ago.
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 54 cents to settle at $85.05. Although crude prices increased after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories dropped by 1.7 million bbl to 437.4 million bbl last week, the price of oil had declined earlier in the week due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as recession fears increased. If the market remains concerned about the rate of economic growth this week, crude prices could decline.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.