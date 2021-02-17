February is Acts of Kindness month. The Riparian Woman’s Club expressed kindness for the residents of Accordius Health Care, Bloom Center, and Greensville Health & Rehab Center by delivering 190 Valentine gifts including stuffed animals, balloons and cards. Boxes of sweets were also given to the health care employees.
Riparians show acts of kindness in Emporia-Greensville
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Greensville County school board member under fire for Facebook posts apologizes at meeting
- Traffic stop leads to charges against Emporia man
- Emporia woman killed in 4-vehicle crash
- Prince George mother charged with attempted drowning of child
- Vaccinations cross milestone in Crater Health District
- Community seeks MRAC return to Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center
- Author to give virtual talk on future decisions for seniors
- Kandy Bryant Poarch
- Lawrenceville woman charged with assault & battery of family member
- GCPS to offer in-person learning by March 15
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.