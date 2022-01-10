The Greensville County Eagles basketball teams finally got on the court Friday in Windsor for the first time since Dec. 15. It was a mixed bag of results varsity boys defeating the host Dukes 67-36, the Lady Eagles came up short 50-42, and the GCHS junior varsity boys rolling to a 59-19 romp.
Greensville’s basketball teams had hoped to return from their holiday break last Wednesday night with their scheduled home games against non-district opponent Thomas Jefferson High School. Unfortunately, Mother Nature put a stop to those plans.
Thomas Jefferson is part of the Richmond Public Schools system, which opted to cancel all classes Wednesday due to the possibility of black ice on the roads. As a result, all three of last Wednesday were cancelled.
On top of that, Thursday night’s schedule of road games against Park View High School at South Hill were postponed, as Mecklenburg County schools have gone virtual for the remainder of this week. These games were originally scheduled to take place Dec. 6, but were initially postponed then due to a tragic event within the GCHS. family.
“We will try to reschedule missed games as the calendar allows,” said Greensville County Athletic Director Andre Ellis.
