Camp Woods & Wildlife (formerly Holiday Lake Forestry Camp) is held annually at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center and Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest to educate 13-16 year olds about forestry, natural resources, wildlife, and more.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Applications are now open for the 75th annual Camp Woods and Wildlife to be held June 19-23 at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox. This activity-packed camp is hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) with support and cooperation from natural resource agencies, organizations and businesses.

Classes take place in the 19,808-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, located in the Piedmont of Virginia in Appomattox and Buckingham counties. The popular and immersive camp features hands-on, outdoor educational opportunities covering wildlife habitat, tree identification, and forest ecology, management and health. Additional exploratory classes, presentations, recreational activities, and the camper favorite “Lumberjack Field Day,” round out the program.

