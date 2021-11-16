Since our last update, a total of $750 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.
Here are the latest donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;
$50 from Frances Harrell Bunn in memory of V.T. Harrell;
$500 from anonymous;
$100 from Doug and Lynn in memory of parents John P. and Merle S. Jessee;
$100 from Mount Calvary Baptist Church in memory of our deceased members.
Total; $1,425
New; $750
Goal; $13,000
