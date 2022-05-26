Monday, May 30, caps a three-day weekend providing a temporary reprieve from the workplace. There is a more significant meaning to the day for those heading to Emporia Veterans Memorial Park. May 30 marks a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.
Gathering in fellowship with family and friends isn’t an option for those we observe on Memorial Day. It’s the day we pause to honor a significant number of those unable to gather for the third leg of a three-day weekend. They are the heroes no longer with us, but they are not forgotten.
At 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, many in Emporia-Greensville will gather at Veterans Memorial Park to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield in service of the nation.
The event is sponsored by the American Legion Post 151. Bill Poarch of American Legion Post 151 is the keynote speaker for the 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at Veteran’s Park.
Emporia is not immune from sacrificing its sons and daughters on the battlefield. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Theodore Clark Jr. is one of the treasures the community lost overseas. On Aug. 4, 2005, a roadside bomb exploded near a U.S. military vehicle in eastern Afghanistan, killing Clark and wounding two others.
Clark enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after his senior year at Greensville County Senior High School in 1992. He quickly rose to the prestigious rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served many tours of duty in Okinawa, Japan, an 8-month deployment aboard the USS Ogden, Camp Pendleton, and then Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
Congress gave the official birthplace of Memorial Day to Waterloo, New York, with people observing the day on May 5, 1866. Some dispute Waterloo as the birthplace of the ceremony. The actual home of the first Memorial Day service may never be known. Still, its meaning is not lost on those attending Memorial Day services throughout the country. They are there to honor those who had lost their lives on the battlefield, such as Emporia’s Clark, defending the nation and the values held dearly by many Americans.
