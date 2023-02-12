Few citizens of Emporia embody the word “achievement” more than F. Woodrow “Woody” Harris, who spent nearly seven decades giving his all to his hometown, his state, and his country. When he suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in his home this past September, he left behind big shoes to fill.
At the time of Harris’ death on Friday, Sept. 9, he was in the middle of what turned out to be his last term on the Emporia City Council, where he served as the 4th District representative since 1988. His wife of 23 years, Carla, served out the remaining four months of that term, declining to run for election in November.
When the council met this past Tuesday, Harris returned to accept an award on behalf of her late husband — a lifetime achievement award. Carla could barely hold back tears as she accepted the plaque, as she was embraced by Emporia mayor Carolyn Carey.
“If you only knew how much he was loved and respected and esteemed, because I assure you, he did not,” said Carla. “Everything he did, he did out of love for this community and out of love for you as the citizens and residents — not only of District 4, but of the entire city.”
In addition to his decades of service on the Emporia City Council, Harris served on numerous local and state boards, including the Crater Planning District Commission, Southside Regional Jail Authority, and the Virginia Municipal League. At the time of his passing, Harris also worked as Director of the 6th District Court Service Unit under the Department of Juvenile Justice for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Harris also ran for the Republican nomination for election for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000, but fell short.
Aside from his family and hometown, Harris’ first love was the game of chess, and his contributions to the American chess community are public record. Harris was an accomplished player who took part in numerous state and national tournaments and serves as secretary of the United States Chess Federation from 1984 to 1987. He was pictured for the cover of Virginia Town & City magazine in 2000, holding a king piece and sitting beside a chess board.
In addition to the lifetime achievement award, the city also publicly announced plans to rename a street in Woody’s memory — Florida Avenue, to be exact. This is expected to be voted on at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
“We are forever grateful for his leadership and his wisdom, and his memory will last forever,” said mayor Carey.
