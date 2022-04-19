Police have arrested Dwight Delano Scott, Jr., 19, of Petersburg in connection to a shooting that occurred Tuesday, April 11, 2022, around 6:55 p.m. at the Petersburg Food Mart and Citgo Station, on the 1500 block of East Washington Street.
Scott is accused of shooting 20-year-olf Tyquan Ridges of Petersburg and has been charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Two other victims were injured as a result of Scott’s actions. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There has been no identified motive for the shooting and an investigation is ongoing. More charges may be pending.
Anyone who may have helpful information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
