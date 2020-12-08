Luv4Pawz Rescue in Emporia raised $1,053 on Giving Tuesday, according to owner Kelly Swenson. Swenson said the money raised for a number of expenses at the shelter, including dog harnesses, beds and extensive veterinary care for the animals.
“The initial vet visit for testing, shots and a bath for dogs starts around $200 without spay or neuter,” Swenson said. “Spay or neuter adds another $150. So average costs for a dog without any health issues is around $350.”
Swenson said an angel tree for those who would like to donate is located at Kevin Swenson, DDS, PC, a dental practice run by her husband. Anyone wishing to donate can select a gift from the tree or can visit the Luv4Pawz website.
According to Swenson, Luv4Pawz tends to see an increase in adoptions during the holiday season.
“People feel sentimental this time of year and want to give back or give a homeless animal a home,” Swenson said, “especially at Christmas time.”
Luv4Pawz Rescue is located at 552 N. Main St. in Emporia, and can be found online at luv4pawsrescue.org.
