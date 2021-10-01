Late last month, Dr. Robert Winn, Director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center, visited the Tabernacle of Zion in Lawrenceville and the Lake Gaston Christian Life Centre in Ebony stressing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He said there is no dispute that the vaccine works and pleaded with those who are resisting getting the vaccine to look at the evidence.
As director of VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Winn oversees a cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute that provides advanced cancer care, conducts groundbreaking research to discover new therapies for cancer, offers high-quality education and training and engages with the community to make advancements in cancer treatment and prevention equally available to all. In addition to directing the activities of Massey’s 250-plus research members – scientist and physicians from 39 departments in nine colleges and schools at VCU – Winn is a Pulmonologist and manages a research laboratory at VCU.
The scripture was taken from Isaiah 40:27-31.
Rev. Dr. Ron Thornhill welcomed Winn to the Tabernacle of Zion saying it was a blessing for him to share his message with the congregation. He said God is the authoring and finisher of our faith.
Thornhill said he first met. Winn at the Cancer Research and Resource Center of Lawrenceville and immediately they formed a bond. Both understood the importance of sharing information and correcting misinformation about the vaccine. The purpose of the program was to help people make the right decision. He thanked Winn for coming.
Winn began by singing a beautiful song about “the lily in the valley” and skillfully connected the teachings of Jesus with his message. He said in Jesus’ time people kept waiting for “more evidence” before they believed that he was the Savior and God’s Son.
Winn said that approximately 650,000 people have died from the pandemic, approximately 12,000 in Virginia but the death rate in Brunswick County is 3 times more than in Virginia. He said approximately 65% of people in Virginia have gotten one shot but only approximately 48% in Brunswick County. He said the rate in Brunswick County is the lowest in the state.
“I know you have heard people say they are waiting for more evidence before they get the shot. The evidence is in. The death rates are rising, especially for those not vaccinated. I know you have heard people say they are resisting because of personal freedom. In World War II the Nazis were bombing England and they were told to turn off their lights so the enemy wouldn’t have a target. If someone left a light on, they were putting others in danger. It’s the same with not getting the vaccine. You are putting others at risk. With freedom comes responsibility for you and others,” Winn said.
Winn used the Bible story about Jesus taking the five loaves and two fish and feeding 5,000 and yet people still didn’t believe. He said they saw Jesus make the dumb to talk, the lame to walk and the blind to see but still some didn’t believe.
“No more evidence is coming. The death rate for those not vaccinated is going up. Please help get the word out to those who have not been vaccinated about the dangers,” Winn said.
Winn said he knew of a 4 week old child who has COVID and recovery is not likely. He said he knew of people who had COVID and all wished they had gotten the vaccine. Dr. Winn said 99% of those not vaccinated are the people filling up ICUs across the country. He said those in Brunswick County are 3 times more likely to die than the state average.
“I want to thank Rev. Thornhill for letting me have this time with you. Please get vaccinated. Urge your family and friends to get vaccinated,” Dr. Winn said.
Cynthia Chambers said there was confusion about getting the booster shot. She got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and asked when that booster would be available. Winn said Pfizer and Moderna were just first to be approved but all will keep you safe. He said we will be hearing more about getting a booster. Winn said those 65 and older and those with other conditions will be urged to get the booster first.
Someone asked about getting a flu shot. Winn encouraged everyone to get a flu shot and there is not a problem with taking them both.
A child asked when the vaccine would be available for those 5 to 11? He said had a friend that got COVID. Winn said a vaccine for that age group should be available by early spring after trials are completed this fall. He thanked the child for being brave enough to ask the question.
Winn also was asked about the few deaths of people who had already had the vaccine. He said that those deaths were attributed to other underlying conditions such as cancer and heart problems. “Listen to the science, not those that are not trained,” Winn said.
Someone shared how devastating COVID was to 6 members of her family. They had not gotten the vaccine and wouldn’t wish what they went through on anyone. She urged everyone to get the vaccine. She said she is now determined to be an advocate for getting the vaccine.
Thornhill thanked the members of the Tabernacle of Zion for being open to hearing the information in a different format.
“Data matters. The testimonies we have heard are powerful. When you hear what a person has been through it drives the message home. I want to thank everyone for coming this morning and sharing their message. It’s time to get vaccinated,” Rev. Thornhill said.
At Lake Gaston Christian Life Center, Dr. Winn was asked if a person has had COVID-19 is the vaccine needed.
“Yes, because if you have had COVID, it only gives you immunity for the COVID you had, it does not give you any protection for other variants of COVID, so to protect yourself from other variants you should get the vaccine,” Winn said. “There are other variants out there worse than the Delta and we are carefully watching to see what they do. Every time this virus mutates, it is getting better, faster and stronger.”
If you need further information, please stop by the Cancer Resource and Research Center of Lawrenceville, 221 North Main Street, Lawrenceville, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., phone at (434) 532-8190 or email Teya Whitehead at teya.whitehead@vcuhealth.org.
