The Virginia Peanut Festival Parade always kicks off at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday in September. There is plenty to do during Emporia-Greensville’s signature event before the parade gets started.
Shortly after 7 a.m., runners and walkers came to Halifax St. in droves to participate in the 5K Run/Walk. Gene Porter of S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple Fitness headed the event for the second consecutive year. The process was smoother the second time around.
“This year, we didn’t have to worry about the potential of rain,” Porter said. There are more people this year, so it’s growing a little. That’s a good thing. I want everybody to feel like they won something, so we are giving away prizes and Virginia Peanut Festival T-shirts.”
Porter expressed gratitude for the assistance from several fronts. The Emporia Police Department placed officers on several parts of the 3-mile course to ensure a safe event for the participants. Groups such as the Brunswick Delta Sigma Beta Sorority and REACH Initiative were on hand. They gave away book bags to school-age children and provided snacks to the participants.
“Anything we can do for the community is always something that the women of Delta Sigma Beta like to do,” Belinda Astrop said. “We didn’t do it last year because of COVID, but we’re excited to be back this year.”
Melinda Terry and other members of the REACH Initiative also gave away school supplies arriving on the scene with 125 bags to give away. The organization began in 2017 with a mission of impacting the lives and academic careers of local students.
The REACH Initiative impact is growing. Terry said a new feature is coming in 2022.
“During the graduation season, we are going to give away two scholarships,” she said. “We’ll award the Tracy Terry Culinary Scholarship and the William F. McDowell Counseling Scholarship.”
The REACH Initiative and Delta Sigma Beta sorority assisted Porter in the 5K Run/Walk. Many other volunteers were doing their part to make sure the event was successful.
There were plenty of participants, young and old, navigating the 3-mile course that initiated on Halifax St. to Farm to Fork and back to the starting point. One familiar face was William Wilburn, 84, representing Run For God.
“We’re an organization that praises our Heavenly Father,” Wilburn said. “I’m here for that and because I enjoy running. I think it’s exhilarating.”
As the runners began their return trip and passed by the old elementary school, they saw Earl Blick and a host of volunteers setting up cars and trucks for the Classic Car and Truck Show. Blick has run the show at the Virginia Peanut Festival since 1985.
Jason Poythress is one of the many volunteers that assisted Blick this year. He was in preparation mode long before Saturday.
“We’ve been cutting grass, setting up tents and trailers, going out and getting door prizes, and doing all we can do to make sure it’s a good show,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in what we can do to make it enjoyable for everybody.”
Poythress said he cut the grass on the old elementary school lawn three times to assure the vehicles weren’t covered with grass. He also participated in the show bringing his 2017 Ford Mustang to display for car lovers. He’s won with the car at shows in Georgia and South Carolina.
As the early events ended and the day continued, people had the opportunity to watch live music and see a fireworks display. The parade may well be the marquee event of the Virginia Peanut Festival. Still, Saturday is a busy day that begins early with the 5K Run/Walk and brings plenty more to the table through late evening.
