Stephanie Logan Hall from Rawlings, Virginia completed a thru hike of the Appalachian Trail, a footpath running 2,193 miles from Maine to Georgia. On Aug. 6, she hopped on a flight, N95 mask and negative COVID test in hand, from her current home in the Outer Banks, North Carolina to Baxter State Park in Maine. Step-by-step over the high mountains, across balds (destitute of some natural growth or covering) and valleys, through never-ending forests, she hiked 105 days to finish on Nov. 19, at Springer Mountain, Georgia.
Since a teenager, Stephanie had dreams of thru hiking the Appalachian Trail (AT). It wasn’t until 2020 when the stars aligned at age 27 she was able to begin her solo southbound journey.
“I had enough savings, my job granted me a leave of absence, I was mentally ready to get lost in the woods for a few months. In a year of uncertainty and chaos, I saw an opportunity for clarity and calm.” The trail provided this and many more unexpected gifts of fellowship, renewal, and a new faith in humanity,” Hall stated.
Where basic amenities of civilization are absent, you can find “trail angels.” Trail angels are random strangers encountered on the AT that provide unexpected and generous offers of food, drinks, hitch hikes and so on when it’s least expected. In addition to the help from trail angels, Stephanie believes her hike was successful due to the overwhelming support of family and friends. A mix of grit, luck, and training also didn’t hurt. She carried an ultra-light backpack, weighing 10 pounds at base weight, not including consumable food or water. Re-supplies were planned ahead and shipped to post offices along trail. On days where she was not camping in AT shelters or pitching her tent along trail, she was able to run to town for a hot shower and hot meal, Netflix, and a soft bed.
On average it takes Appalachian Trail thru hikers 5-7 months to complete the nearly 2,000 miles, covering 14 states. Hall, trail name “Puffin,” averaged 21 miles a day to finish in 3.5 months. Puffin climbed a total of over 515,000 feet of elevation gain, which is equivalent to hiking Mount Everest 16 times. Day 1 on trail began at Katahdin, arguably the toughest climb on the east coast, followed by 100 miles of remote Maine Wilderness. Her longest hiking day on trail, coinciding with her last day on the trail, totaled 42.8 miles.
Hall said, “My parting advice is to go after your dreams, no matter how big or small. Break them into manageable pieces and chip away chunk by chunk. Anyone that tells you not to follow your dreams is a fool. Ignore those people. Inspire those people with your actions.”
