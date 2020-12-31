For nearly 65 years, Emporia Rotary Club members have gone above and beyond in the call of service for others. The latest example is Ricky Pinksaw, who received the prestigious honor of becoming a Paul Harris Fellow last week.
Rotary International established the award in 1957 for individuals contributing $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Pinksaw is the latest of many Emporia Rotarians to earn the honor. Last week Rotary Club President Thelma Atkins-Riley presented the Paul Harris Fellow pin to Pinksaw.
“He actually earned the honor in the spring, but with COVID, we had to delay giving him the pin,” Atkins-Riley said.
The Emporia Rotary Club is part of an international organization founded in 1905 in Chicago. Paul Harris and a group of business professionals got together and formed the Rotary Club of Chicago. The term rotary comes from the group meetings on a rotating basis at their various business places at the time.
Through the years, Rotary has grown into more than 28,000 clubs and more than one million members. It’s most known for its battle to eradicate polio worldwide.
Rotary International’s fight to eliminate polio started in 1979. Since 1988 the disease has nearly disappeared. In 2019 Afghanistan and Pakistan were the only nations with reported cases of polio. All Rotary clubs assist in eradicating polio, but service to their respective local municipalities is a vital part of the mission.
The Emporia Rotary Club annually decides on a local community project to help the community. It’s more known for helping high school seniors pursue a college education. The club has distributed approximately $200,000 in scholarship money to local high school seniors since 1982.
The Emporia Rotary Club has a strong history of its members going the extra mile to improve Emporia-Greensville citizens’ lives. Pinksaw is the latest example. Following the Service Above Self motto through action, he is the latest Paul Harris Fellow honoree of the Emporia Rotary Club.
